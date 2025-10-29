A 52-year-old Campbell River resident has been arrested in connection with four violent sexual assaults that occurred in southwestern Ontario nearly 30 years ago.

Between March and August of 1997, four sexual assaults occurred in Lambton County, Kent County and the City of Sarnia.

Four female victims, three of whom were young persons at the time of the offences, came forward with information to police.

The Ontario Provincial Police and Sarnia Police Service began separate investigations. Two of the four incidents were linked to the same assailant.

However, the identity of the alleged suspect remained unknown for 28 years. Then in January 2024, advancements in DNA technology linked the four assaults to the same person.

The OPP utilized 'Investigative Genetic Genealogy' to identify the individual believed responsible. Jason Timothy Davidson was arrested last weekend.

He was transferred to Ontario on Monday and was in court today (Oct. 29) faces 15 charges.