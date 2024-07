Camosun College is getting its first on campus residence.

Funding has been approved for a new 423-bed student housing project at the Lansdowne campus.

The six storey building will cost $154.7 million with the College putting up 3 million and the rest coming from the province.

The project is expected to be complete and ready for students to move in for fall 2027.



There will be single, studio and quad unit types and the structure will be built using mass timber.