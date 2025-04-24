More than 150 local 10 & 11-years-olds will attend college next week.

Camosun College is hosting a group of Grade 5 students next Monday & Wednesday, offering the next generation a firsthand look at post-secondary possibilities through hands-on learning experiences.

Students from Tillicum Community Elementary and École George Jay Elementary will experience an immersive four-hour program at the Interurban campus, with transportation and lunch provided at no cost to families or schools.

Highlights include programming robots in the Computer Science lab, participating in hands-on business activities in the School of Business, joining in team-building activities in the Sport Management department, and trying their hand at pipe fitting in the Trades department.

They'll also experience the state-of-the-art facilities in the School Health Sciences and Human Services, where they'll interact with a pediatric simulation robot.

Each student will also receive a custom "Future Grad" t-shirt, inspiring them to envision their own future in post-secondary education.