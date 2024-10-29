Camosun College is staging an open house this weekend at the Interurban Campus location. The first since the pandemic.

Between 11am and 3pm Saturday you can tour of campus, listen to alumni panel discussions and join information sessions on admissions and financial aid.

11:15am, 12:15pm, 2:15pm – Campus tours

1pm – Alumni panel discussion

12 noon and 2pm – Admissions and financial aid information sessions

Representatives will be available to answer questions and showcase programs, including Arts and Science, Business, Health and Human Services, Trades and Technology, the School of Access, Centre for Sport and Exercise Education, Centre for Indigenous Education and Community Connection, student services, clubs, and the Camosun Chargers.

Onsite parking will be free on Saturday for the event.

Click HERE for more information on the Camosun College Interurban.