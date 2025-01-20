Veterans Affairs Canada is looking for Canadian Second World War Veterans, especially those who served in the Netherlands, to join the Government of Canada delegations to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the Liberation of the Netherlands and Victory in Europe (V-E) Day in early May.

There will be two delegations: one for those participating in events and activities across Canada, and another for those participating in the commemorations in the Netherlands.

Officials say it’s a meaningful opportunity for veterans to honour their service and reflect on this significant chapter in history.

To find out more, contact Veterans Affairs Canada at commemorativeevents-activitescommemoratives@veterans.gc.ca by January 31.