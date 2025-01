Following a busy holiday season, The Butchart Gardens is folding it's foliage and going into hibernation mode for a couple of weeks.

The world-renowned green space will be closed from Monday, January 20 to Sunday, February 2 to allow staff time to rest and renew.

Staff will be prepared to welcome back nature lovers starting Monday, February 3.

Butchart officials say they will extend all 12 Month Passes valid between January 20 & February 2, 2025, by two weeks to cover the closure.