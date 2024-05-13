The Downtown Victoria Business Association is holding a crisis de-escalation and workplace safety webinar later this week.

The event will offer tips and tools for businesses owners, managers, and staff dealing with safety issues they may face in the current downtown environment.



Some of the topics that will be covered include: mental health and addictions, defusing anger and aggression in others, and what scenarios require police involvement.



This webinar will be lead by retired police officer Rick Anthony, who currently works as a licensed security consultant.



Rick was a police officer for 32 years for both Oak Bay Police and Victoria Police.



He specialized in downtown core issues and as business liaison in his role as VicPD Community Police Officer.

