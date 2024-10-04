BC Transit says a mechancial issue with a door resulted in a passenger falling out of a bus.

It happened on September 24th on a slow-moving Route 70 bus near the intersection of Beacon Avenue and Highway 17.

No word on the extent of the person's injuries.

The investigation is underway includes review of video and a full inspection of the double decker bus in question, which was immediately removed from service.

BC Transit has confirmed the incident did not occur as a result of Operator error and has reviewed the functionality of all similar bus models in service to ensure proper operation, and none were removed from service.