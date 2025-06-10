The Bowker Creek Initiative is hosting a series of events this week & next to help residents learn more about improvements to the vital local waterway.

The Bowker Creek Initiative was established in 2004, creating an action plan for what it will take to restore Bowker Creek in 100 years through the creation of the Bowker Creek Blueprint.

An Open House is planned from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. tonight (Tuesday, June 10) at Camosun College/Landsdowne campus.

The online information session is planned for 7 p.m. Thursday. You can register online HERE.

The Bowker Creek Watershed spans more than 10 km², with its headwaters beginning at the University of Victoria, and flowing to the ocean in Oak Bay.

Also, the Friends of Bowker Creek offer Watershed Walking Tours:

Register HERE to take part in the lower watershed walk: 10:30 a.m. to noon Sunday (June 15).

It's a 1.5 km route upstream along the creek connecting parks and trails from Oak Bay into South-east Saanich and Victoria.

Register HERE for the upper watershed walk: 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, June 17.

It's a 1.5 km route north up the Shelbourne Valley into Browning Park and along the Bowker Creek Greenway.

You can take the survey HERE. To Learn more about the Bowker Creek Initiative click HERE.