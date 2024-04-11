VicPD’s Major Crime Unit arrested Galyna Kulykova in December ,after she allegedly defrauded a non-profit organization where she worked as a bookkeeper.

On December 6, 2023,VicPD Patrol officers received a report from a non-profit organization that, through a scheduled audit, it was revealed Kulykova had been wiring money from the organization to her personal accounts since earlier in the year.

With assistance from the RCMP Police Liaison Officer based at the Canadian Embassy in Turkey, Nanaimo RCMP, the Canadian Border Services Agency and the U.S. Customs and Border Protection Agency, VicPD officers were able to locate and arrest Kulykova at the Vancouver International Airport while she was returning to Canada.

She was later released with conditions, pending a future court date.

So far, investigators have identified over $1.7 million in stolen funds and have recovered approximately $900,000, with additional work ongoing to recover the full amount; much of which was used to purchase various assets including gold, cryptocurrency and a new vehicle.

Investigators believe there may be additional organizations that have also been defrauded by Kulykova and are asking for any potential victims, or those with additional information, to call the E-Comm Report Desk at (250) 995-7654 extension 1 and reference file number 23-45435.

To report what you know anonymously, call Greater Victoria Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or submit a tip online at Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers.

“I’m proud of the officers involved for their prompt investigative work and coordination with other agencies to make this arrest and recover funds,” says VicPD Chief Del Manak. “This is a clear example of how our efforts put money back into the hands of citizens and businesses in Victoria and Esquimalt.”