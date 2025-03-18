The Capital Regional District and Island Health has issued a Boil Water Advisory for the Wilderness Mtn. Water System in East Sooke.

Residents should bring tap water to a full, rolling boil for one minute before using it.

Water quality may have been compromised due to high turbidity water originating from the surface water source, Wilfred Reservoir.

An “All Clear” notice will be issued only after flushing and water samples indicate the water quality no longer poses a risk to public health.

Click HERE for more information on current boil water advisories.