The online resale platform is designed for industry to exchange, donate or acquire excess, used or salvaged building and/or design-related materials.

The project is the brainchild of Light House, an organization focused on advancing circular practices in the built environment.

The free online B2B marketplace allows local businesses to list and acquire excess and salvaged building and/or design-related materials from reliable, local sources.

A number of local organizations including The Rifflandia Entertainment Company and The Canadian Home Builders’ Association Vancouver Island have already tapped into the new resource.

BMEx Marketplace is supported by Capital Regional District, Regional District of Nanaimo, Cowichan Valley Regional District, and the City of Nanaimo.