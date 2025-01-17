If you aren't feeling "in the pink" on Monday, well, it's Blue Monday 2025.

Annually, it falls on the third Monday in January, the day that's supposedly the most depressing day of the year.

A theory concocted by a psychologist in Britain 20 years ago to boost travel bookings, for most the day marks said the gravity of returning to post-New Year's routine hits with avengeance.

The holiday buzz has fizzled, bills are due, and New Year’s resolutions are faltering.

However, some people do suffer from what’s referred to as the "winter blues" in January, a mild form of seasonal affective disorder.