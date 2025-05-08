Rocky Point Bird Observatory Director Ann Nightingale says there are a lots of bird-watching nature walks planned.

The "Scream like a Gull" contest is the lastest fun addition this year. Contestants will scream it out at noon Saturday in Beacon Hill Park as part of World Migratory Bird Day.

"You can choose a gull that is more exotic, like a Heerman's gull or a Short-billed gull. There's lots of resources online to listen to to help you release your inner and practice along with." says Ann Nightingale.

Nightingale jokes it's best to practice outside on your deck -- to really bring out your "inner gull."

In conjunction with Bird Week, the Swan Lake Nature Sanctuary and the District of Saanich are asking you to vote on a official bird for the community

Four fine-feathered friends made the list: Bewick’s Wren, Cooper’s Hawk, the Great Horned Owl and the Northern Flicker.

Those birds were chosen because they're native to North America and they don't migrate from Victoria during the winter months.

Online and in-person voting is available a various rec centres until June 7.

The winning bird will be announced at the Swan Lake Nature Sanctuary’s AGM planned for June 12.