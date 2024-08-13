Want to see a whale? Keep watching the waves off Victoria, chances are you could be in luck this year!

Experts say local sightings of Bigg's, or transient orcas, are up in 2024.



Researchers at Pacific Whale Watch Association and Orca Behavior Institute report a 5-month streak of daily sightings in the Salish Sea.

OBI, a local research group that compiles sightings data, recently shared that Bigg's (mammal-hunting) killer whales have been reported in the Salish Sea every day since March 12.

July was particularly noteworthy, with 214 unique sightings last month alone.

Experts say that's a 70% increase over the 124 unique sightings in July 2023.

"It's quite the streak," says Erin Gless, executive director of the PWWA. "Knock on wood, but the season has been very good for viewing killer whales so far."

PWWA whale watch vessels documented several large groups last month, some numbering more than 20-30 individuals.

One particularly large gathering contained 41 different killer whales from various families all traveling together.

Bigg's killer whales feed on marine mammals, primarily seals, sea lions, and porpoises, all of which are abundant year-round in B.C. waters.

This bounty of prey has allowed this whale population to grow steadily in recent years.

According to Bay Cetology, a research organization based on Cormorant Island (off Northern Vancouver Island), 14 Bigg's killer whale calves have been officially added to the population so far this year: eight born in 2024 and six born in recent years, but not documented until this year.

These additions bring the coastal Bigg's killer whale population to roughly 380 individuals.