The humpback whale known as "Big Momma" has been seen in the waters around Sidney this week.

What is different this time, is that a new calf believed to be her 8th over 30 years is alongside.

The calf is estimated to be between four and five months old.

Mama travels to Hawaii during the winter where the whales give birth.

She got the name in recognition of the role she has played in the recovery of the local humpback population.

She and the calf were spotted by local whale watchers this week in the Haro Strait near Sidney Island.