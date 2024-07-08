Saanich Police are reminding residents if a deal sounds too good to be true - it probably is.

The warning comes in the wake of a resident receiving a random phone call on July 3.



They were offered a load of asphalt for free. The homeowner agreed, but when the truck arrived, it was full of gravel instead.

The workers who brought it told the homeowner they were on the hook for the bill.

The homeowner refused to pay and called the police.

Attending officers spoke to both parties. The workers left with the gravel.

While a criminal act did not occur in this circumstance, investigators are calling the details around this call suspicious.

They are asking residents to be wary if contacted by someone offering free construction material.

If you think you are the victim of fraud, please contact your local police department.