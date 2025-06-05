There's no sin in singing over suds!

Christ Church Cathedral is planning to host another “Beer and Hymns” next Friday night.

A fun-filled singalong event continues to gain popular across North America and Europe.

The cathedral’s concession stand will be stocked with beer, wine, non-alcoholic options and snacks.

The evening of singing will be accompanied by the cathedral’s mighty Wolff organ, Victoria’s largest musical instrument, which this year celebrates its 20th birthday.

Admission by donation.