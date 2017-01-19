Victoria Police will re-introduce a dedicated Beat Team made up of seven officers assigned to walk designated areas of the city.

It will also include two dedicated officers assigned to support Bylaw enforcement personnel.

The 1.9 million in funding for the total of nine new officers will come from the Community Safety and Wellbeing Plan.

VicPD has not had a dedicated Beat Team since 2022 when it was discontinued due to underfunding.

The force is hoping to launch a second beat team in the future to provide seven day coverage across the city.