One man is under arrest and a large quantity of dangerous drugs is out-of-circulation on the West Shore.

Following a 4-week long drug trafficking investigation led by VicPD’s Strike Force unit, the RCMP Island Emergency Response Team (ERT), helped investigators raid the suspect’s residence on Bear Mountain 11 days ago, on February 7th.

Police seized 1 kilogram of fentanyl, 13 ounces of methamphetamine and 6 ounces of cocaine, all pre-packaged into one ounce portions.

Officers also found 20 liters of GHB and $105,000 in cash.