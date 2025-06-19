Oak Bay Police are warning residents to be wary of sketchy door-to-door salespeople.

A resident called police Last Friday, (June 13), after becoming suspicious about two men offering window cleaning services in the 2600 block of Dunlevy Street.

The resident said the duo were aggressive in their sales approach and refused to provide identification or business credentials.

They also didn't seem to have any equipment with them to do any kind of window cleaning. Officers were unable to locate the individuals.

Police say you should be cautious about individuals selling services at your door.

Warning signs include:

* Lack of uniform or business identification;

* Aggressive or high-pressure sales tactics;

* Demands for upfront payment;

* No visible equipment or work vehicle;

* No business licence or online presence.

If you are concerned about the legitimacy of individuals or believe their behaviour is suspicious, call police.