A cattle dog mix and her six two-week-old puppies have been surrendered to a BC SPCA animal protection officer on Southern Vancouver Island - after the owner reached out to the RCMP for help.

The puppies appear to be healthy, however mom is underweight.” Emma Hamill, manager of the BC SPCA Victoria animal centre.

Emma says staff named the dog “Sweetie” because of her disposition.

Sweetie and her puppies will need to remain in care for a minimum of six weeks.

Each puppy will be vaccinated and will also be spayed or neutered.

Staff are now searching for a foster home to help with the specialized care the puppies require.

If the puppies aren’t adopted at eight weeks, staff and fosters will need to start working with them on house training and enhanced socialization.

Click HERE if you’re interested in adopting Sweetie or one of her puppies, or would like to make a donation to help cover the cost of their care.