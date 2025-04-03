Although many of the tariffs U.S. president Donald Trump announced yesterday went to countries that are decidedly not Canada, provincial and federal leaders are navigating what has become a complex (and sometimes confusing) trade situation.

The chair of the province’s tariff response committee described it as burning down a house to cook a steak. Ravi Kahlon also suggested he’s not getting his hopes up that the U.S. administration will provide more stability moving forward.

As a country, we still have to respond to the previously issued levies, including on lumber and steel, he said. Meanwhile, the U.S.'s previously-delayed 25 per cent tariffs on all non-CUSMA-compliant Canadian imports are on, along with a 10 per cent tariff on non-CUSMA-compliant Canadian energy.

“The frank reality is we’re going to have to deal with this for the next four years, and maybe even longer,” Kahlon said, also noting that he’s hearing many people report feeling anxious about the situation.

He said he finds hope in the way Canadians are responding to these trade troubles with unity, also noting the situation has prompted action on to address long-standing issues such as interprovincial trade barriers.

“We are a strong, sovereign, resilient country,” he said.

This week, Prime Minister Mark Carney announced Canada is responding with counter-measures, including 25 per cent tariffs on all non-CUSMA-compliant vehicles imported from the U.S.

Kahlon was on CFAX 1070 with Al Ferraby this morning to discuss the situation: