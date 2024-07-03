With traffic volume increasing during the summer months across Greater Victoria, work zones become even more hazardous for road crews.

A new survey suggests conducted earlier this year, that more than one-third of people who drive as part of their job in B.C. don't know the law when they encounter work vehicles with flashing amber lights.



B.C.'s Slow Down, Move Over law applies whenever vehicles in a work zone have flashing red, blue, or amber lights.

The Road Safety at Work survey of people who drive as part of their job found that 96% knew they were required to slow down and move over for emergency response vehicles using red or blue lights.

But only 63% of those same drivers knew the law also applies when work vehicles stopped along the road with flashing amber lights activated.

Road maintenance, towing, utilities and waste collection are some of the types of work conducted with flashing amber lights.

"You need to give roadside workers enough room to safely do their jobs." - Trace Acres, program director for Road Safety at Work

When drivers approach vehicles with red, blue, or amber flashing lights, the Slow Down, Move Over law requires them to reduce speed to:

70 km/h or less in an 80 km/h or higher zone;

40 km/h or less in under 80 km/h zone.

WorkSafeBC statistics report 9 roadside workers were killed and 251 were injured between 2014 and 2023.