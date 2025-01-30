In the wake of months of apparent miscommunication and stonewalling, BC Education Minister Lisa Beare announced today that she has relieved the board of trustees of the Greater Victoria School Board (SD61) of their duties.

"I am stepping to get this District back on track and re-centre everyone's focus on the needs of students -- where it should be." BC's Education and Child Care Minister Lisa Beare.

Beare says an official trustee has been appointed.

The minister says Sherry Bell will serve as an official trustee, carrying out the board's duties until the next election in 2026.

The minister has also reappointed special advisor Kevin Godden to work with stakeholders on a new safety plan - which is due in March.

More to come…