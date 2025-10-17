This morning the province and BCEGU announced they agreed to non-binding mediation with Vince Ready and Amanda Rogers as mediators, after seven weeks of labour action.

Union president Paul Finch told CFAX 1070 today (Oct. 17) the bargaining committee is travelling into the lower mainland to engage in this process today.

“It’s incumbent on us to go into this with a sense of good faith and optimism, I think we’re doing that,” he said, adding that the picket lines would be staying up as the union engages with this process, due to previous experiences of negotiations attempts falling through during this labour action.

Finch suggested he is not overly concerned with the idea the province could be dragging this out as part of its strategy, citing examples of lost revenue as an incentive for the government to get a deal with workers done quickly. He said he believes the province is losing revenue faster than it is saving money from a lack of labour costs for those on strike, including a complete shut-down of liquor distribution and government audits due to workers picketing.

“There is tons of money they would be getting that they’re not,” he said. “And frankly, we’re going to see the shift in some of the major delays to some of the major capital and infrastructure projects.”

He addressed political engagement with MLAs and provincial politicians, confirming newly minted BC Green leader Emily Lowan walked along the picket lines with him this week. He also noted BC Conservative labour critic Kiel Giddens and BC Green MLA Rob Botterel’s favourable comments about the labour action in the legislature, suggesting the union will invite any provincial politicians to walk along the picket lines.

No NDP MLAs have walked the picket lines throughout this strike, Finch said, but that is something he is open to seeing change.

Finch spoke with Adam Stirling on CFAX 1070 today (Oct. 17):