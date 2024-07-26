The wildfire burning near the Sooke Potholes has grown a little again, hitting 188 hectares in size on Friday.

That's up from the previous estimate of 169 hectares.

The Coastal Fire Centre's Kimberly Kelly told C-FAX 1070 that air and ground crews continue to battle the blaze, focusing on the north and south ends of the fire. Those efforts will likely continue through the weekend.



"This is a sustained action fire. We will be working it for many days into the future. The dry conditions will persist over the next few days. But there is some rain forecast, coming in late Sunday to Monday and perhaps Tuesday, that will support those suppression efforts," said Kelly.

The fire is still considered out of control and Kelly tells us the fire is mostly smoldering in the undergrowth, "we're seeing a rank 2 to 3 fire, which is a smoldering fire with some isolated torching of trees."

The latest growth has been on the fire's eastern side where the terrain is steep and difficult to access. At this time, it's not threatening either the community in Sooke or the CRD watershed.

Kelly reminds weekend boaters on Shawnigan Lake that firefighting efforts will likely continue through the weekend, meaning their aircraft will continue to use the lake.