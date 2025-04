The Victoria Transit Riders Union and Transit For Teens will rally later today at the BC Legislature.

The groups are pushing for fare-free public transit access for teens province wide.

The 4pm rally (April 22) will also be in protest of the bus fare hike in Victoria on April 1st.

Municipalities recently asked the Province for free transit for all BC youth up to Grade 12.

The groups are urging the Province to take it a step further and make transit free for all teens - 18 and under.