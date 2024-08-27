BC Transit and the Victoria Regional Transit Commission are tweaking some routes starting next Tuesday, September 3.

School trips will return for routes that serve K-12 schools, along with Route 17 Cedar Hill.



Service will increase for routes that serve post-secondary schools.

Due to reduction in demand, trips will be adjusted on Route 70 Swartz Bay/Downtown and Route 75 Saanichton/Royal Oak/Downtown.

Route 26 westbound will be split with extra trips from UVic to Uptown. Destination signage on these trips will be clarified.

Route 26A UVic/Uptown via Saanich Rd will follow the regular Route 26 routing, while Route 26B UVic/Uptown via Carey Rd will travel via Ravine Way and Carey Rd.

Regular Route 26 UVic/Dockyard trips remain unchanged.

Due to local infrastructure changes in Sidney, Route 81 will run on Mills Road instead of Henry Avenue.

Route 13 Ten Mile Point/UVic will be discontinued. For riders, this means using Route 11 Tillicum Centre/UVic, as it overlaps with most of the current Route 13.

Route 24 will no longer operate along Parklands Drive and Kingsmill Road. Transit users will be able to catch a bus on Admirals Road instead.

Riders should use the Umo app, Transit App, Google Transit or any other app of their choice for real-time bus tracking and planning.