BC Transit is once again offering the GradPASS program for thousands of graduating high school students this year.

Some 20,000 grade 12 students in nearly 70 communities are offered two days of free bus rides during the month of June.



The GradPASS goal is to help kids plan a safe ride home at graduation time.

To use a GradPASS, students simply scratch off their two chosen travel days, which do not have to be consecutive.

When boarding the bus, they present the card along with a valid student ID to the driver.

GradPASS cards will be handed out to students by participating schools in late May.

You can find more information about the GradPASS program HERE.

This program was first introduced in Vancouver in 1988 to encourage safe transportation options during graduation season for Grade 12 students.

The Victoria Regional Transit System adopted GradPASS in 1990, with other communities following suit over the years.

The cost of this program is covered by local governments and BC Transit.