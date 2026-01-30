A popular BC Transit route will be tweaked starting Monday February 9, as four months of upgrades begin on the Point Ellice (Bay Street) Bridge.

Travel on the span will be reduced to one lane westbound, from downtown Victoria to VicWest.

Route 10 buses travelling from James Bay to Royal Jubilee Hospital travelling northbound along Wharf Street will detour along Johnson, Douglas, and then right on Bay Street.

From there it will return to the regular route.

Three Route 10 bus stops heading towards the hospital will be inactive starting Feb. 9:

Bay Street at Wilson Street;

Bay Street at Turner Street;

Bay Street at Rock Bay Avenue.

Additional stops in Vic West that serve multiple routes won’t pick up Route 10 customers travelling towards the hospital, including:

Esquimalt Road at Harbour Road;

Esquimalt Road at Tyee Road;

Esquimalt Road at Sitkum Road.

Since bridge work will only affect traffic in one direction (into downtown Victoria) Route 10 from Royal Jubilee Hospital towards James Bay won't be impacted.