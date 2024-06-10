Work is expected to begin in two weeks to improve things for BC Transit along the Island Highway in View Royal.

Last year, the Federal Government, the Province and the Victoria Regional Transit Commission announced a joint investment of more than $13.2 million to support transit improvements along the Island Highway in View Royal and Colwood.

Phase 1 of the project scope includes dedicated transit and bike lanes in View Royal before the end of the winter.



A second phase still in the design phase includes queue jump lanes at Wale Road in Colwood.

