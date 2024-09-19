BC Transit is introducing new green look for its bus fleet.

The new paint jobs are to showcases its climate-friendly public transit options.



BC Transit will roll out eight new heavy-duty and 81 new light-duty buses in the next few months.

The new green livery design is easier to install and repair, helping the maintenance team get buses back on the road.

The new livery is the first major change to the look of BC Transit's fleet in 17 years, and all new BC Transit vehicles will feature this design.

Riders will see a mix of bus colours until the old fleet is fully retired.

The new green design will also be featured on BC Transits electric bus fleet.

Those buses are expected to start arriving early next year.