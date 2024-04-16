The first step to eliminating traditional bus tickets in Victoria is moving forward.

BC Transit has announced that starting on May 1st, the 25 cent a ticket discount applied to sheets of 10 single ride tickets in the Victoria Regional Transit System will be removed.

You will now be paying the full 25 dollar value for the 10 pack, rather than $22.50.



BC Transit plans to stop promoting tickets with future plans to eliminate the 10 Ticket fare product for conventional service later this year.



For now, the 10 ticket strip is still available from select retail vendors.

