BC Transit says their new high tech NextRide technology is now fully operational for The Victoria Regional Transit System.

New Automatic Vehicle Location hardware was installed on buses, improving reliability for transit customers.

You can now use your smart phone or computer to see the real-time location of their bus along its route and its predicted arrival time at an identified stop.

The technology also allows BC Transit to manage on-road incidents more effectively and to push out alerts more readily to customers in the case of detours, accidents or other events that may delay regular routing.