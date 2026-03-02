Sunday will mark the final time change in British Columbia.

Individuals and businesses will have eight months to prepare for the elimination of the next time change, previously scheduled for November 1.

Eliminating twice-yearly time changes reduces disruptions for families, simplifies scheduling, and provides an extra hour of evening light during the winter month.

The Province is adopting permanent, year round daylight saving time (DST) to improve overall health, reduce disruptions for families, simplify scheduling and provide an extra hour of evening light during the winter months.

Premier David Eby: "This decision isn't just about clocks. It's about making life easier for families, reducing disruptions for businesses and supporting a stable, thriving economy. I am hopeful that our American neighbours will soon join us in ending disruptive time changes."

At that point, the transition to "Pacific Time" the name of B.C.'s new time zone, will be complete.

Pacific Time will be set seven hours behind Coordinated Universal Time (UTC.7), matching the current offset used during daylight saving time.

"We have heard the overwhelming majority of people in B.C. who want to end the back-and-forth of seasonal time changes." said Niki Sharma, Attorney General.

"This shift offers more stability, supports public wellbeing and reduces twice-yearly, unnecessary disruptions to the routines of parents, children, shift workers, small businesses and pet owners."

Why permanent DST makes sense for B.C.

In summer 2019, the Province conducted a public engagement on time observance that saw participation from a record 223,000 people, with 93% supporting adopting year-round DST.

Similarly, across all industry groups and nearly all occupational groups, support for year-round DST observance was higher than 90%.

Government will work closely with organizations, small businesses, and public-sector partners between March and November 2026 to ensure a smooth, well-coordinated transition to permanent DST.

Locations that observe Mountain Time

There are a small number of communities in eastern parts of B.C. that observe some form of Mountain Time instead of Pacific Time.

Those regions will not be impacted by these changes.

However, as a result of Pacific Time no longer changing twice a year, many of these communities will be brought into greater alignment with the rest of British Columbia.

Neighbour jurisdictions like Washington, Oregon, and California are all in the process of creating or enacting similar legislation.