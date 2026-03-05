After nearly a year of negotiations, The BC Teachers’ Federation says its members have voted 91% in favour of ratifying a new 4-year collective agreement with the BC Public School Employers’ Association.

The agreement covers 52,000 teachers and other educators, including school psychologists who work in the K–12 public education system.

Highlights include a general wage increase of three per cent, per year over the term, as well as a wage bump at the lower end of the pay grid to attract new teachers.

Voter turnout was 67%. If fully ratified, the new contract is retroactive to July 1, 2025 and remains in effect until June 2029.