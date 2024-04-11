Starting next week, the province is launching a new digital tool to help link patients in need with available family doctors and nurse practitioners.

Health Minister Adrian Dix says an expanded team of 70 attachment co-ordinators will be able to more quickly connect patients with doctors, compared with the previous process which was done manually.

Patients on the online system will be able to receive regular updates and have the option to provide up-to-date information on their health.

The province says that since 2018, nearly 410-thousand people have been connected to a doctor or nurse practitioner, however more than 300 thousand are still on the Health Connect Registry.