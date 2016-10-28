Even though the BC's government's infrastructure bill has been passed through the legislature, the province is following through on it's promise to consult more on it.

First Nations, members of the public and interest-holders, such as municipalities, business organizations, environmental groups and construction partners have been invited to share their thoughts on the development of two key parts of the legislation over the summer.

Those are around the criteria for provincially significant projects and qualified professional certifications.

The outreach will include online surveys, written submissions, meetings and advisory groups.

Engagement on the expedited environmental-assessment process is planned to start in the fall.