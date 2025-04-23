The BC SPCA has 8 Ragdoll kittens and adult cats in their care, after the felines were surrendered to an animal protection officer from a property in Nanaimo earlier this month.

Officials say a case of neglect was flagged by a person who purchased a kitten from a local breeder in early April.

When the buyer took the kitten for a checkup, the veterinarian noted various health concerns - including skin infections & malnourishment.

When BC SPCA officers inspected the breeder's residence, the owner surrendered the remaining cats to officials.

The kittens & four adult cats were covered in fleas with severe flea allergy dermatitis and skin infections. One adult female had two mammary cysts" - Eileen Drever, BC SPCA’s senior officer protection.

The cats and kittens have also tested positive for ringworm and are currently in quarantine.

They also require socialization. The cats won't be available for adoption for at least two months.

Once they recover, they will be featured at - adopt.spca.bc.ca

Drever says a major red flag for would-be buyers is if a breeder will not let them into their home to see how the animals are being cared for.

If you discover an animal in distress, you can report it to the BC SPCA’s animal helpline at 1-855-622-7722.