The Office of the Seniors Advocate’s annual monitoring report out today shows there are more older adults than ever in this province, and those seniors are waiting longer for many front-line services -- because government isn’t keeping up with the needs of the rising seniors’ population.

B.C.’s seniors’ population (65+) was 1.1 million in 2024, growing 44% over 10 years.

The life expectancy at 65 years is now 22.8 years, up from 21.7 years in 2015.

However, the capacity for many publicly-subsidized seniors’ services is decreasing.

The number of seniors on waitlists has increased over the last six years for four of the top five surgeries:

knee replacements up 61%;

hip replacements up 72%;

abdominal hernia repairs up 16%;

prostate surgery rose 29%.

In 2024/25, there were 20,449 alternate level of care (ALC) patients (65+) occupying a hospital bed, a 14% increase from 2019/20; the average ALC stay was 24 days.

“Our report found wait times for surgeries, long-term care, safe hospital discharge and subsidized housing are all increasing as more people reach their older years,” said Dan Levitt, BC Seniors Advocate. “These are all vital services that help seniors maintain their independence, health and quality of life. However, a growing number of people are unable to access these supports.”

There were 7,029 people waiting for a long-term care bed in 2025, a nearly 200% increase compared to 2019/20.

Wait times have also grown, from an average of 144 to 287 days over six years.

The number of home support clients increased 16%, and the rate of clients per 1,000 seniors (75+) decreased 7% over six years.

In 2024/25, 83,124 seniors deferred their property taxes, however, 14% fewer people joined the program compared to six years ago. The average property tax amount deferred was $5,369, a 23% increase from 2019/20.

There were 13,216 approved applications for BC Housing Seniors’ Subsidized Housing (SSH) as of March 31, 2025, 50% more than six years ago; only 7% of applicants (894) received a unit in 2025.

The number of HandyDart rides decreased 13% for BC Transit and 6% for TransLink over the past six years.

The declining rate of many services compared to the seniors’ population also puts pressure on family caregivers.

While adult day programs have rebounded from the pandemic with more clients returning and program days increasing, waitlists have risen 18% over six years.

In addition, there were 7 fewer overnight respite beds last year compared to 2019/20.

Adult day programs and overnight respite beds are vital in giving family caregivers a break from caring for their loved ones.

"I am also very concerned about the increase in seniors abuse in B.C. Calls to the Seniors Abuse and Information Line reporting abuse rose 71% over the past six years." said Levitt.

"There is also a rise in seniors experiencing financial abuse and fraud targeting seniors, which is particularly worrisome as so many of these cases go unreported."