A new survey on changing weather patterns finds 73% of Canadians are worried about climate change and its effects on extreme weather and disasters.

B.C. and Quebec residents were among the most concerned, at 77% and 79% respectively.

6-in-10 Canadians expressed fears of severe rains and flooding, again with B.C. and Quebec leading the pack.

Regional wildfire concerns were highest in B.C. (82%) & in neighbouring Alberta (76%). Both provinces also led the way in terms of wildfire smoke fears.

In 2023, Canadian fires burned 185,000 square kilometres; that is more than double the previous record set in 1989.

Canada's emergency preparedness minister recently warned that this year's wildfire season will be worse than last year's record-breaking season.

The First Onsite Weather and Property Survey found 72% of people were also anxious about the cost of major renovations, 64% fret about their level of preparedness in the event of a disaster and 60% worry about whether their insurance is at the right level.

First Onsite surveyed than 1,500 Canadians for the annual study.,