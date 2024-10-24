A new poll finds the vast majority of BC parents of school age kids easily understood letter grades on report cards -- but are confused by the provincial government's new "descriptive" grading in schools that was introduced in September 2023.

The Leger poll found 91% parents said the letter grade "A" was "clear and easy" to understand, 84% said the letter grade "C" was clear too.

However, 66% were unable to correctly identify the meaning of the descriptive grade -- "extending" and about the same were confused over the term --"emerging."

It's been just over one year since the Province replaced letter grades - A through F - with a "proficiency scale" on kindergarten to Grade 9 report cards.