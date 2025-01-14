BC Ombudsperson Jay Chalke says his office is investigating the exclusion of students from schools in BC’s K-12 public education system.

He says they've received complaints from across the province about children, including those with disabilities, being excluded from school with little or no instruction.

He say they will assess the role of the Ministry of Education and Child Care and school districts in the exclusions.

Complaints indicate that school districts are excluding students due to disruptive or unsafe behaviour, or inadequate resources devoted to adequately support the student’s learning in the school.

In some cases, schools are reported to have informally excluded students from school entirely - or for much of the school day.

The office has also launched a confidential questionnaire for students or families of students who wish to share their experience. The questionnaire will be open until April 1.

Anyone interested in speaking directly with an Ombudsperson investigator, is asked to share their contact information when replying to the questionnaire.