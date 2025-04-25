The 40th annual Police Honours Night was held this week at Government House in Rockland.

241 officers were honoured for their bravery and dedication in life-saving incidents, and going beyond the call of duty in 2023 and 2024.

This year's recipients includes multiple officers from the Central Saanich, Saanich and Victoria Police Departments, as well as the West Shore RCMP, who responded to a Saanich bank robbery that ended in a police-involved shooting.

Vancouver Police Constables Blake Chersinoff and Scott MacDonald who rescued a toddler from a violent suspect armed with a knife attack.

In all, 152 officers received the award of valour, the highest award for a police officer in B.C.

Also, 89 officers were feted with honours for meritorious service, recognizing exemplary performance that answered the call to service in exceptional ways.