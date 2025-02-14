B.C.'s lowest-paid workers will see a 2.6% wage increase on June 1, keeping pace with inflation.

The general minimum wage increases from $17.40 to $17.85 per hour.

Minimum wage rates for residential caretakers, live-in home-support workers, camp leaders and app-based ride-hailing and delivery services workers will receive the same 2.6% increase on June 1.

The minimum piece rates for 15 hand-harvested crops will also increase by the same percentage on Dec. 31.

Minimum wage earners are vulnerable to jumps in the price of groceries, rent and gas," said Jennifer Whiteside, Minister of Labour. "That's why we took action last year to ensure the minimum wage keeps up with the cost of living so workers don't fall further behind."