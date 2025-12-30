BC Hydro crews have responded to over 61,000 trouble calls in 2025 – and some were anything but ordinary.

From birds and beavers to fishing lines and cicadas, here are a few of the year’s most memorable incidents:

In December, three major storms swept across B.C. The last one even sent a giant inflatable Godzilla flying into BC Hydro lines at a car dealership in Nanaimo, prompting a trouble call to safely remove it.

In May, a group of neighbourhood kids in Sidney practicing their casting skills accidentally hooked power lines, causing an outage for one customer. Crews removed two fishing lures and lines before restoring service.

In May, a BC Hydro customer in Kelowna reported an alarming buzzing sound, fearing a line issue. The culprit? Cicadas. No repairs needed, just a reminder that nature can be noisy.

In July, an osprey in Ashcroft dropped a fish onto a power line, sparking a small grass fire that led to an outage for 943 customers. Fire crews, BC Hydro workers and local ranchers worked together to extinguish the blaze using 4,800 gallons of water.

In July, a beaver in Horsefly brought down a large tree across multiple spans of wire, including a river crossing. Crews worked through challenging conditions to restore power for 375 affected customers.

In July, a crow in Delta collided with a transformer, knocking out an entire feeder and leaving 4,636 customers without power. Crews patrolled the circuit and restored service.

In August another osprey, this time in Quesnel, dropped a fish into BC Hydro power lines, resulting in six customer outages and necessitating a pole replacement.

BC Hydro urges you to always keep at least three metres, about the length of a four-door car, between yourself, tools, and power lines. If you see a downed or damaged line, stay back at least 10 metres, the length of a city bus, and call 9-1-1.