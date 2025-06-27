BC Hydro is warning customers to remain vigilant as reports of attempted and successful scams surged in May.

That month, 60 customers reported falling victim to a scam, while another 92 alerted BC Hydro to attempted scams.

This represents an increase of 36% in overall scam activity compared to the monthly average from February to April.

BC Hydro officials say the actual number of incidents is likely significantly higher, as many fraud attempts go unreported.

Criminals are impersonating BC Hydro through spoofed phone calls, emails and deceptive online ads.

These often link to fake websites offering fraudulent discounts on solar panels, home upgrades and other services.

A recent incident involved a paid Google ad that closely mimicked BC Hydro’s official website, resulting in several successful scams.

In some cases, scammers have even appeared at customers' homes posing as BC Hydro employees, attempting to access their property or try to sell them solar or battery services, with the promise of rebates.

The top five scam warning signs: