BC Hydro spokesperson Ted Olynyk said crews will work to restore any power outages on Christmas Day and deliver updates on the BC Hydro website.

“The next one coming up could be big. I don’t want to overplay it or underplay it,” Olynyk said about the forecasted stormy weather, noting that one can never know for sure how much damage a storm will or will not cause ahead of time.

Olynyk was on CFAX 1070 with Al Ferraby this morning. He said it is important to always be prepared for power outages, which can involve an emergency kit and plan for whatever your family’s needs are.

He said crews have already been put on notice that there could be outages which call them back to work.

“If they get called out Christmas day, they get called out Christmas day and they are happy to do that.”

