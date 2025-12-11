BC Hydro says copper thefts from maintenance holes have skyrocketed 380% in the past 18 months.

Officials say they've logged 24 maintenance hole theft and mischief cases since January 2024, compared to only 5 in the previous two years.

BC Hydro is working closely with police to investigate these incidents, which include 11 on Vancouver Island, nine in the Lower Mainland and one in Northern B.C.

Thieves are targeting maintenance holes that house copper cables that carry electricity between underground circuits and substations.

These cables are critical for safe and reliable power delivery -- however they are also valuable on the scrap market.

In each case, suspects removed maintenance hole covers and cut cables at both ends, typically targeting a single span of approximately 200 metres before dragging the cable out using a vehicle or winch.

Cutting into them is like tampering with a live power line: one wrong move can be fatal. Fixing the damage is expensive, with repair costs estimated around $1.2 million.

BC Hydro is urging the public to report any suspicious activity near maintenance holes or electrical infrastructure immediately by calling 911 or BC Hydro Security Command Centre at 1-877-311-8611.

It also reminds everyone to never assume electrical equipment is de-energized.

A downed power line or damaged equipment is extremely dangerous and should be treated as an emergency.

Stay at least 10 metres away - the length of a standard bus - and call 911.